Scarlet Sails celebration in St. Petersburg, Putin-Trump meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit, Boris Johnson visiting a butcher's shop, along with more of this week’s snapshots. So, have a look at the world in pictures from the TASS photo gallery.
This week in photos: The Neva’s Scarlet Sails, Trump greets Putin, and Johnson’s pork chop
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Photo {{sliderIndex+1}} from 10
Fireworks lighting up the sky over the Neva River during the Scarlet Sails celebration in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 24© EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
Athlete Ilya Ivanyuk of Russia competes in the men's high jump event at the 2nd European Games, Minsk, Belarus, June 26© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
US President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin as he enters the room during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
A bird-shaped drone hangs over Russian servicemen standing next to the reconnaissance and targeting complex during the Army 2019 International Military Technical Forum at Patriot Park in Alabino, the Moscow Region, Russia, June 25© EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe during their visit at the Oscar Niemeyer library in Le Havre, France, June 24© EPA-EFE/LOIC VENANCE/POOL
People cooling off in an urban beach at Madrid Rio park in Madrid, Spain, June 26© AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
Artists posing for photographs as part of a media preview for Cirque du Soleil's Kurios, Cabinet of Curiosities in Sydney, Australia, June 24© EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS
Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, and Britain's former Brexit Minister Dominic Raab visiting a butcher's shop in Oxshott, Britain, June 25© REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Young women is seen ahead of a traditional parade of school graduates through the city, Sochi, Russia, June 25© Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS
A woman carrying a bunch of balloons through Times Square in New York, US, June 26© REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Putin and Trump talk for 80 minutes in Osaka
The two leaders discussed Syria, Iran, Ukraine and Venezuela
Read more
Russia says S-400 missile systems will be delivered to Turkey by year-end
General director of Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheyev earlier said at the "Army-2019" forum that deliveries of S-400 missile systems to Turkey will start in July
Read more
Serial Mi-28NM, modernized Ka-52 helicopters unveiled at Army-2019
100 modernized Mi-28NM are to be delivered to the Russian armed forces by 2028
Read more
Russia extends food embargo until 2020
The food embargo will stay in force until December 31, 2020
Read more
Ukraine’s opposition welcomes Russia’s decision to lift ban on transit of Ukrainian goods
The chairman of the political council of the Ukrainian party Opposition Platform - For Life stressed the economic importance of the decree
Read more
Twenty-two people injured in emergency plane landing in Russia's Siberia
Two crewmembers have died
Read more
Russia vows ‘countervailing military measures’ if NATO fulfills its INF-linked threats
Over the past years, the alliance’s member-states have adopted an ideology of a dual-track approach to their relations with Russia
Read more
Venezuelan authorities thwart another coup attempt — minister
Minister of Communications and Information Jorge Rodriguez said that conspirators planned to seize ammunition depots and a military airport in Caracas
Read more
US begins to realize Russia will not abandon independent foreign policy, says Lavrov
The top diplomat characterized US attempts to force Russia to change its independent policy course as counterproductive
Read more
Shipbuilders to deliver heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser to Russian Navy in 2022
The heavy nuclear-powered missile-carrying cruiser Admiral Nakhimov will be delivered after its repairs and upgrade
Read more
Putin arrives in Japan’s Osaka to take part in G20 summit
The first day of the summit will see one of the most expected meetings - with US President Donald Trump
Read more
Russia offers to sell new batch of Su-35 fighter jets to China — government service
China was the first country to purchase Russia's Su-35 fighter jets
Read more
Trump and Putin to meet in Osaka on Friday
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka
Read more
Lavrov warns against ‘very bad scenario’ unfolding around Iran
Top Iranian officials have been placed on the US sanctions list
Read more
Russia’s BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle to get extra armor after Syria combat experience
There are plans to sign the relevant contract for the delivery of such armor sets for the Russian troops, the chief designer said
Read more
Russia developing new lightweight floating tank
The floating tank will be based on the Sprut-SDM1 platform
Read more
Darth Vader stands for elections in Ukraine again
The Star Wars’ iconic character emerged on the Ukrainian political scene in November 2011
Read more
Preliminary estimate of Moscow-St. Petersburg high-speed railway equals $23.9 bln
In April, Putin approved the start of designing the Moscow-St. Petersburg high-speed railway line project
Read more
Erdogan says Trump knows why Turkey is buying Russian S-400 systems
The Turkish president warned the United States that Ankara would turn to the international arbitration court if Washington refuses to implement the contract for F-35 fighter jets
Read more
Russia to build missile early warning radar in Crimea by late 2020 — source
A contract on building the Voronezh radar will be concluded during 2019, a source said
Read more
Russia unveils advanced reconnaissance drone at Army-2019 forum
The drone is equipped with a 50 horsepower piston engine but later it will get a 70 horsepower power unit
Read more
Russia gets applications from foreign customers for Tor M2E, Viking air defense systems
The CEO of Russia’s weapons exporter Rosoboronexport said that "this is a matter of ongoing negotiations"
Read more
Russia may start S-500 deliveries to troops ahead of schedule after successful trials
Russian defense minister earlier said that the deliveries of S-500 systems to the troops would begin in 2020
Read more
Two Russian paratroopers drown during exercises in Crimea
The servicemen failed to get rid of a parachute harness after landing into the water
Read more
Russia calls on Iran to avoid escalation in tensions over nuke deal
Envoy Mikhail Ulyanov said that corresponding instructions could be given to experts in various fields, who could gather in the near future and define the relevant measures
Read more
Hackers target Russia’s defense, nuclear power industry secrets
According to a cyber security official, the United States is the main source of threat to information security
Read more
Press review: Jerusalem summit sets way to Putin-Trump talks and NATO brass meets Pentagon
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday
Read more
Russia offers world’s first hydrofoil cruise missile gunboat
The new Project 133RA gunboat has been named the Antares RA while Club missiles have been chosen as its main armament, the chief executive said
Read more
Russian authorities open criminal case against head of Rolf car dealer
The criminal case has been initiated for withdrawal of $63.4 mln abroad
Read more
Deliveries of S-400 missile systems to India will start after 2020 — government service
Russia and India earlier signed a contract on delivering S-400 Triumf missile defense systems worth $5.43 bln
Read more
Moscow's envoy to UN reaffirms Russian forces in Syria strike only terrorist targets
The ambassador asked the UN and its bodies to double-check informaiton before releasing it
Read more
PACE approves resolution on restoring full powers of Russian delegation
The Ukrainian delegation has left PACE after the assembly approved the draft resolution confirming full powers of Russia’s delegation
Read more
Russia to start replacing Ratnik combat gear with next-generation outfit from 2020
The Sotnik combat gear will get ‘anti-mine boots,’ anti-thermal clothing to hide the soldier from infrared sensors and the anti-radar suit
Read more
Russia to feature new aircraft carrier concept at Army-2019 arms show
The new aircraft carrier may have a gas turbine power unit, according to designers
Read more
Russia’s Almaz design bureau launches airborne anti-surveillance laser project
Earlier, a source said Russia had launched a project to build an aircraft equipped with new-generation laser weaponry
Read more
Press review: Georgian ex-speaker rips Tbilisi for riots and Putin to boost defense sector
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday
Read more
Russian Navy to get two advanced Yasen-M subs under new state contract
It was earlier reported that 46 state contracts worth over $15.9 billion had been concluded at the Army-2019 international military and technical forum
Read more
Russia trots out its cutting-edge military machinery at opening of Army-2019
The Army-2019 military and technical forum is in full swing at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center
Read more
Press review: Russia, China move away from dollar and Congress targets Nord Stream 2
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday
Read more
Russia is 99% ready to supply first batch of S-400 to Turkey
According to Russia’s arms exporter Rosoboronexport, the contract would be fulfilled within a record timeframe
Read more