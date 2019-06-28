Haikou hosts 'Fishermen of South China Sea' photo exhibition

HAIKOU, June 28./TASS/. The photo exhibition "Fishermen of the South China Sea" by the winner of the World Press Photo contest, an honorary chairman of the China Photographers Association and chairman of the Chinese Women’s Photographers Association Wang Yao took place in June in Haikou, the administrative center of China's Hainan Province.

The exhibition is divided into three parts: "the sea", "the fish" and " the people". The exposition of more than 100 photographs tells the story of the ordinary fishermen and their everyday life.

According to Wang Yao, this is "the history of the relationship between the sea and ordinary people." During the winter, the photographer visited several ports located on the island to create a real picture of the work of the Hainan fishermen. “During those months, I was very impressed with the work of the sailors in the port,” Wang Yao said. “Their work was hard, but they were happy.” “As a photographer, I was primarily focused on people,” she told journalists.

“I hope that with the help of photography I was able to convey that close connection the ordinary fishermen have with the sea, to demonstrate the abundance of Hainan’s marine resources,” Wang Yao added. According to the photographer, in the future she plans to take more pictures telling about the life on the island in order to show the world the beauty of Hainan.