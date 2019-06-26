Europe is sweating out the hottest June on record in a heat wave expected to reach its peak on June 27-28. Authorities warned that temperatures could top 40 C in some parts of the continent over the coming days, due to the effect of hot air drifting northward from Africa. See how locals are trying to cool off.
Europe swelters under intense heat wave
Parts of Europe faced the hottest June on record in a heat wave expected to reach its peak on June 27-28
A girl cooling down in the fountains of Trocadero, across from the Eiffel Tower, during a heatwave in Paris, France© EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
Tourists climbing the steps leading to the Sacre Coeur basilica in the Montmartre district of Paris, France© AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu
A nun braves the heat to attend Pope Francis' weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square, Vatican City© EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI
Lemurs trying a fruit icicle in Rome's zoo. Zookeepers at the Bioparco often give animals ice blocks with either fruit or meat inside on hot summer days© AP Photo/Andrew Medichini
People relaxing in hammocks at the horticultural exhibition 'ega' (Erfurt Garden Construction Exhibition) in Erfurt, Germany. Germany faces a heat wave all over the country© AP Photo/Jens Meyer
Tourists cool-off in Bernini's 17th-century Barcaccia fountain, at the foot of the Spanish Steps in Rome, Italy© AP Photo/Andrew Medichini
People visiting a swimming pool in the center of Lyon, France. More than half of France is on alert for high temperatures and the hot weather is expected to last until the end of the week© AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani
People cooling down under the spray of water during a hot and sunny day at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic© AP Photo/Petr David Josek
Children playing in the fountain of Andre Citroen square in Paris, France© AP Photo/Thibault Camus
Journalists working in the fountain of the Trocadero in Paris, France© AP Photo/Thibault Camus
A man riding his bicycle under the water jet of a sprinkler system in Berlin, Germany© EPA-EFE/JENS SCHLUETER
Kids cooling down in a stream in the English Garden in Munich, Germany© Peter Kneffel/dpa via AP
People resting along the Seine river in Paris, France© AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu
