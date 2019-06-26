Russian telecom watchdog says ready to file another administrative case against Google

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russia’s telecom and media watchdog is ready to file another administrative case against the US-based tech giant and search engine Google, which still filters the content banned in Russia by 68-70%, the regulator’s head Alexander Zharov told TASS on Wednesday.

"We are already making up (a protocol), the administrative case is in the making as the situation around Google filtering the banned content is not changing," he said, adding that the content is being filtered "by around 68-70%."

Under the Russian law, search engine operators are obliged to exclude references to resources with illegal information from the search results. To do this, they must connect to the federal state information system containing the list of prohibited Internet resources. Earlier the regulator said that the content was filtered by around 80%.