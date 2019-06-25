Hainan's flora and fauna park using ice cake to save pandas from heat wave

HAIKOU, June 25./TASS/. Employees at the Park of Tropical Flora and Fauna in the southern Chinese province of Hainan are using new methods allowing animals to more easily endure the exhausting heat. According to the Hainan Daily newspaper, the bears will get a special ice cake made from frozen watermelon juice, bamboo shoots and other delicious things the pandas enjoy.

As the newspaper writes, this unusual delicacy consists of two layers: the base is made from frozen watermelon, fruits are placed on top — apples, grapes, and, of course, bamboo — the pandas' most favourite thing in the world. The staff note that the ice cake, on the one hand, helps the animals cope with the summer heat more easily, and, on the other hand, it is quite nutritious — fruit juices in combination with bamboo support the balance of the necessary substances in the animal's body.

Along with dishes "a-la carte", the pandas were also provided with a special room where they can cool down and chill. As for the other inhabitants of the park — tigers, giraffes, hippopotamuses, they were provided with pools, special showers, fans and other devices designed to help the animals endure the summer heat. According to the newspaper, canopies are installed in the park, big plants are being brought to ensure more shade.

According to the Hainan Daily, due to the efforts of the park rangers and workers, the animals have not suffered from overheating.

The average air temperature on the Hainan Island these days exceeded 30 degrees Celsius. However, the hottest period is still ahead. According to the lunar calendar, this season will come on July 12 and will last until August 20.