HAIKOU, Jube 22./TASS/. The Hainan Island International Film Festival announced the creation of the Golden Coconut award for best feature and short films, as well as documentaries. The prize stands at 6 million yuan (about $870,000).

According to the statement, this amount will be distributed among the three films that will win the second film festival, scheduled for December 1-8 in the resort city of Sanya.The award will take place at the closing ceremony of the film festival. The prize will be awarded not only to the Chinese film makers, but also to films made in collaboration with colleagues from other countries. It is assumed that such financing will in the future boost the production of high-quality films.

According to the film festival's website, applications for the award are accepted until August 31.

The Hainan Island International Film Festival was first held from on December 9-16, 2018, and it was officially declared "one of China's main film festivals." The screening is carried out with the support of the Hainan administration and with the approval of the propaganda department of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party. Such actors and directors as Jackie Chan, Aamir Khan, Nicolas Cage, Johnny Depp, Nuri Bilge Ceylan attended the first Hainan film festival.