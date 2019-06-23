Protection of Russians’ rights in Georgia under special control of Russian ombudswoman

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russian human rights ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova said on Sunday her office has not received any complaints about violations of the rights of Russian nationals in Georgia and promised to keep a close eye on this situation.

"No complaints (about violations of the rights of Russian citizens in Georgia - TASS) have been received. But in the light of the current serious situation, this topic has been taken under special control," her office said in press statement.

Russia’s and Georgia’s human rights ombudspersons are in contact over the situation. "Tatiana Moskalkova is in the know of the details of the situation and, as always, is ready to offer protection to people whose rights and freedoms may be infringed upon," the press service said.

Developments in Tbilisi

On June 20, thousands of protesters along with the opposition activists tries to break into the building of Georgia’s parliament demanding resignation of the interior minister and parliament speaker. Police used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons to disperse the demonstrators. As many as 305 people were detained, 240 people were reported to be injured.

The rally followed a row over the participation of Russian State Duma member Sergei Gavrilov and other Russian delegates in the 26th session of the General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (IAO). On Thursday morning, Gavrilov opened the IAO session inside the Georgian parliament’s building in the capacity of IAO president. Georgian opposition legislators were very angry Gavrilov addressed the delegates from the seat of the parliament speaker. In protest, the opposition disrupted the General Assembly. According to mass media reports, Gavrilov allegedly participated in combat operation in Abkhazia and Transnistria. Gavrilov refuted these allegations as untrue.

Georgia’s parliament speaker Irakli Kobakhidze stepped down amidst the protests on June 21.