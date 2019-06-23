{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia counts on ST. Petersburg as innovation hub - Putin

St. Petersburg is not only a large industrial center, it is a biggest science and education center, Russian President added

YUZHNO-SAKHALINS, June 23. /TASS/. Russia counts on St. Petersburg as an innovation hub in a situation when science and educations are among the most important development factors, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Alye Parusa (Scarlet Sails) documentary aired by the Rossiya-1 television channel on Sunday.

"St. Petersburg is not only a large industrial center, it is a biggest science and education center in Russia. And now science and education have become serious, if not the key, factors of development in the present-day world in general and in Russia in particular. Naturally, the country, in this sense, counts on St. Petersburg as one of Russia’s biggest innovation hubs. Obviously, this most important role cannot but be assigned to young people who are only beginning adult life," he said, adding that young people today have "literally huge" possibilities for self-implementation.

The president recalled that St. Petersburg’s defense sector once accounted for 70% "Naturally, it was too much and transition to civilian sectors was very painful. Today, much has been restored, moreover, many new, interesting and promising things have appeared," he added.

Protection of Russians’ rights in Georgia under special control of Russian ombudswoman
No complaints about violations of the rights of Russian citizens in Georgia have been received, Russian human rights ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova noted
‘Deliberate provocation’: MP slams Tbilisi unrest as ploy to undermine ties with Russia
The senior Russian lawmaker said that protesters also sought to discredit Orthodoxy in Georgia
Iran receives likely attack warning from US — Reuters
Trump reportedly demanded Iran should enter into negotiations with the US within Washington’s deadline
European Union extends sanctions against Russia for a year
The decision to extend sanctions was made by the EU Council automatically by a "written procedure", without open voting
US ready to discuss minimizing consequences of Turkey’s cancellation of S-400 deal
A senior US administration officialdeemed the S-400 system "a Russian intelligence gathering platform that risks the safety of our aircraft and pilots"
Russia hopes victory over Nazism to be recognized as world heritage soon - speaker
"We must continue cherishing the historic truth, to pass it from generation to generation in full, without concealing or embellishing anything," she said
Yandex successfully competes with Google with state support, Putin says
Meanwhile, shares of Yandex on the Moscow Exchange rose to a historic maximum after the company was mentioned by Putin
Russia sets up anti-drone mobile groups at its airfields in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
The military personnel are daily holding both daytime and night drills to practice repelling attacks by combat unmanned aerial vehicles
Washington's mindset sliding back to ‘limited nuclear war’ says Russian Foreign Ministry
Statements by the US officials are clearly designed to justify expanding the Pentagon’s arsenal of nuclear weapons to support the projection of military force around the world," the diplomat said
Russia has no plans to 'pull down the flag' over the South Kurils - Putin
According to the president, Moscow is intended to implement large programs of developing the Far East, including the archipelago
Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is 58.7% completed, Gazprom says
1,441 km of the gas pipeline were laid on the bottom of the Baltic Sea by now, according to the gas holding
North Korean, Chinese leaders reach important agreements after series of talks - KCNA
The heads of the two states commented on the current bilateral relations during an official luncheon held before Xi Jinping’s departure
Russia, Belarus may sign roadmaps on integration by November
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko
Captured whales from Srednyaya Bay continue journey to freedom
Earlier, the whales travelled about 900 km in trucks from the marine mammal adaptation center in the Srednyaya Bay to Khabarovsk
Georgian authorities shift responsibility for Tbilisi events on Russia - senator
They did it without any grounds and in an insulting way, Konstantin Kosachev stressed
Putin: Russia ready to work with any new UK prime minister
Moscow also hopes that London will listen to the wishes of its own people about interaction with Russia, the president added
Egypt, EAEU can sign free trade zone agreement in 2020
The first round of talks for conclusion of the free trade zone agreement between EAEU and Egypt took place in January 2019
Russia marks Day of Memory and Sorrow commemorating start of 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War
On June 22, 1941, German troops invaded the Soviet Union’s territory
Russian Duma speaker blasts Georgian authorities for allowing attack on Russian delegation
Several thousand demonstrators, together with opposition representatives, gathered in Tbilisi downtown on Thursday and tried to storm the parliament building
Ukrainian oligarch Kolomoisky says he does not plan to invest in Donbass
Earlier the Ukrainian president called on big businesses to invest in the infrastructure of Donbass
Trump’s possibility to develop ties with Russia is limited, Putin says
According to the Russian leader, the attempts of achieving goals by force won’t be crowned with success
Missed opportunities: Putin says Western sanctions cost Russia $50 bln, EU - $240 bln
Putin noted that due to the imposed restrictions the EU countries are losing the Russian market
Putin temporarily suspends passenger air service with Georgia
The decree was signed "to ensure the national security of the Russian Federation" and protect citizens "from criminal and other unlawful actions"
Servicemen repel attack by 'saboteurs' during drills in Russia's south
Over 1,200 servicemen and 150 pieces of military equipment took part in the drills
Trump looking forward to meeting with Putin in Osaka, Bolton says
US National Security Adviser also expressed hope for successful tripartite talks in Jerusalem on the Middle East
Russia tightens protection from foreign labs studying pathogens, says watchdog chief
Anna Popova recalled that most of the biolaboratories around the world were financed by the US Department of Defense
Moscow ready to respond if US stations military bases near Russian borders — official
Chairman of the Russian State Duma’s International Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky said that he believes such developments are unlikely
London uses unconfirmed info about Syria air strikes — Russian embassy
Earlier, UK diplomats accused Russia of attacking hospitals and other civilian facilities
Georgian PM vows those responsible for Tbilisi riots will be held ‘fully accountable’
Several thousand demonstrators, together with opposition representatives, gathered in Tbilisi downtown on Thursday and tried to storm the parliament building
Georgia's parliament speaker to resign amid protests
On June 20, several thousand protesters converged on the parliament in downtown Tbilisi, demanding the resignation of the interior minister and the parliament’s speaker
Russian tourists should continue to come to Georgia - President of Georgia
"Politicians should solve problems", Salome Zourabichvili said
Putin says US attempt to use force against Iran to cause catastrophe
It would trigger violence and, possibly, an increase in the number of refugees from the region, the president said
Butina’s sentence reduced by 10 days
She will be released from prison on October 25
Launch of Spektr-RG space observatory delayed to backup date
Spektr-RG is a joint Russian-German project
Putin says Russia is not striving for superpower status
As Putin noted, "the bitter experience of the Soviet Union" is not being taken into account by certain Russian partners in the West
Russian missile frigate passes through Panama Canal into the Caribbean
In the Caribbean Sea, the Russian ships and support vessels will continue accomplishing the tasks of their voyage in distant waters and will make business calls at the ports of some island nations
US hypersonic missile to enter preliminary trials no sooner than late 2020, says source
The concept of a hypersonic missile being developed by Raytheon was unveiled at the Le Bourget air show
Medvedev chides countries reluctant to work with Russia on cyber security
According to the Prime Minister, Russia ready to 'cooperate, to share its knowledge, accumulated experience in cybersecurity, and advocates a fair, equitable world order in the digital area"
Flights of Georgian airlines to Russia to be suspended from July 8 - Transport Ministry
"The reason for the suspension of flights is the need to ensure a sufficient level of aviation security", the Russian Transport Ministry said
Senior Russian diplomat says US, Iran are on the brink of war
The Russian deputy foreign minister commented on reports that Donald Trump had ordered but later canceled strikes on Iran
Putin agrees life for Russian citizens has become more challenging
Meanwhile, Putin noted that the Russian economy is now significantly different from the situation of the 1990s
Thousands of protestsers storm parliament in Georgia — media
Demonstrations followed the session of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy with participation of Russian delegates
Trump says US was ‘cocked & loaded’ for Iran strike, but stopped 10 minutes before launch
The US President also warned that the US will never let Iran have nuclear weapons
Russian Pacific Fleet's ships destroy 'enemy' submarine during Far Eastern drills
The Gromky corvette and small anti-submarine ships Koreets and Metel took part in the naval drills in the Peter the Great Gulf
Return to Soviet Union unlikely and possible only through conflicts — Putin
At the same time, the president did not rule out the possibility that in theory "left-wing political forces supporting socialist ideas can control a country and the supreme political power"
Russian Navy’s new missile corvettes surpass customer’s expectations, says source
The results of new ships’ operation are used to generalize experience and introduce innovations into serial ships of these Projects under construction
Russia, India should support their own currencies instead of using US dollar — official
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev said that "there should not be only one dominant currency in the world"
Russia’s flagship airline Aeroflot halts flights to Georgia from July 8
Earlier Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree, imposing a temporary ban on passenger flights with Georgia
Press review: Highlights from Putin's Q&A and Xi's hunt for sanction loopholes with Kim
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, June 21
Putin says Russia continues to be leader in modern weaponry despite military spending cuts
Speaking about the defense budget, the president recalled two popular sayings: "If you want peace, prepare for war," and "Those who do not feed their own army, will feed the enemy"
Russia’s Aerospace Force gets first generation 4++ MiG-35 fighter jets
The MiG-35 is the most advanced generation 4++ multirole fighter jet
