Putin, Medvedev congratulate Armenian president on his birthday

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev have sent a message to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian congratulating him on his birthday, according to the Armenian presidential website.

"We highly appreciate the role that you play in developing friendly and allied relations between our countries as well as bilateral cooperation in various areas," the Russian president said.

In his turn, Medvedev praised Sarkissian’s role in fostering partnership between the two countries. "I’m convinced that further strengthening of trade and economic and investment cooperation, developing promising joint projects in energy, industry and transport infrastructure, science and culture, and deepening integrational cooperation in the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union fully meet the two countries’ interests," the Russian premier said in his message.

Sarkissian, who turned 66 on Sunday, became Armenian president on April 9, 2018.