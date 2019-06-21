This week in photos: Putin's Q&A, polar bear out for a stroll and ghosts in Moscow’s metro

Vladimir Putin's annual televised Q&A session, polar bear on a street in Norilsk, theatrical performance in Moscow's metro, along with more of this week’s snapshots. So, have a look at the world in pictures from the TASS photo gallery.
Russia-1 TV reporter Pavel Zarubin, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Channel One anchor Yelena Vinnik are seen during Putin's annual televised Q&A session, Moscow, June 20© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
A flight performed during a master class qualifying session at Round 2 of the 2019 Red Bull Air Race World Championship, Kazan, Russia, June 15© Yegor Aleyev/TASS Archive
A starving polar bear is seen in Norilsk, Russia, June 17. It is the first polar bear seen in the city in more than 40 years, according to local environmentalists© Irina Yarinskaya/Zapolyarnaya Pravda/Reuters
Pianist-composer Alain Roche playing his vertical piano during a performance on the occasion of an Open Day at the construction site of the future Theatre de Carouge, Geneva, Switzerland, June 16© EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI
Pope Francis wearing a safety helmet during his visit to the damaged Cathedral of Camerino, Italy, June 16. The town of Camerino was heavily damaged by the 2016 earthquake that hit the central Italian Marche region© EPA-EFE/FABIO FALCIONI
Dancers performing on stage the play 'Camino a Broadway' during the gala held at the Cervantes theatre in which Spanish flamenco singer Rosalia received the 'Antonio Banderas' Stage Arts award in Malaga, Spain, June 18© EPA-EFE/Jorge Zapata
Actors performing at the metro station during flash mob 'The theater goes down the metro' in Moscow, Russia, June 19. The actors from the Center Meyerhold played a series of performances on the 25 stations of Moscow's metro© EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
Visitors at an exhibition titled "Collection of Foundation Louis Vuitton: Selected Works" opened at Moscow's Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts, June 18. The exhibition shows 65 works of art including pieces of painting, sculpture, photography, light and video installations by prominent artists such as Alberto Giacometti, Yves Klein, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Andy Warhol, Gerhard Richter, Sigmar Polke, Christian Boltanski, Marina Abramovic, Maurizio Cattelan, Andreas Gursky, and others© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS
Dogs playing on the beach at Shingle Street, Suffolk, Britain, June 15© REUTERS/Matthew Tostevin
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaving the Order of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle in Windsor, June 17. Windsor Castle plays host to the annual Order of the Garter Service, held in St. George's Chapel, which celebrates the traditions and ideals associated with the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the oldest surviving order of chivalry in the world© AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool
A model presenting creations by Belgian designer Walter van Beirendonck during the Paris Fashion Week, France, June 19© EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG
Filmmaker Woody Allen playing the clarinet while accompanied by the Eddy Davis New Orleans Jazz Band, during a concert at the Euskalduna Palace in Bilbao, Spain, June 16© EPA-EFE/MIGUEL TONA
School graduates celebrating on Moscow's Red Square, Russia, June 21© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
