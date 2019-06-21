Hainan wraps up educational program for teachers and students

HAIKOU, June 21./TASS/. The authorities of the southern Chinese province of Hainan held the closing ceremony of the educational program "Hainan - my love" for an international group of teachers and students, according to the Hainan Life portal.

The inspector of Hainan's Department for Tourism, Culture, Sports, Television and Radio Yang Liming addressed the audience with a welcoming speech: "Our program received a wide response among foreign students. Of the 280 applicants who represented 52 countries, we selected only 30 finalists," she said.

According to the official, foreign visitors managed to take part in various events. "The finalists visited tourist attractions in four major cities of our island: Haikou, Sanya, Qionghai-Boao, Wuzhishan and shared their impressions of a wonderful trip online", said the inspector. "Teachers and students also made a cycling tour of the island cleaning up the local beaches."

The provincial authorities honored the program's finalists with the title of Honorary Representative of Tourism on Hainan. Some of the participants had the opportunity to become trainees for a news portal telling about the life of the province. “Bring your fellow countrymen to us, so that they can see, feel and love our wonderful island,” Yang addressed the program participants.