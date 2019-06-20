Only seven regions fully purchase vital drugs, says Putin

MOSCOW, June 20. / TASS /. Only seven Russian regions fully purchase vital medicines, while other regions reduce the necessary drug list, Vladimir Putin said at his annual televised Q&A session on Thursday.

"Some of the vital medicines are purchased in the regions, but, unfortunately, only seven of them purchase the full list, in all other cases the vital list is reduced, and medicines are not bought. There are probably many reasons for this, but I would like to say this to the leaders of the regions - they have to understand what the priorities are, and where they lie," President Putin said.