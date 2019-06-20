Putin promises to personally supervise implementation of garbage disposal reform

During the program Putin was shown photographs of garbage heaps in the Rostov, Nizhni Novgorod and Sverdlovsk regions.

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised to personally monitor progress in the implementation of the reform of garbage disposal and recycling. In this way he replied to a question from blogger Yekaterina Adushkina in the annual question-and-answer session.

"It’s worth taking a closer look at these pictures and where they come from. I do hope that we will manage to restore order in the near future. Garbage disposal is not a very pleasant subject, but I will keep an eye on it myself, too," he said.

Putin believes that the results of implementing the garbage reform must be instantly seen.

"The people must see the result. This is not a situation where a 20-year delay will be possible. The people must see the results now," he said.