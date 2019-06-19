Hats off to the Royal Ascot horse race for the most regal head apparel

Royal Ascot is Britain's most cherished horse race and top social event running this year from June 18 to 22. Queen Anne founded the Ascot Racecourse back in 1711. Royal Ascot is also one of the biggest fashion events on Britain's high-society calendar and hats are always the star of the show. Take a look at the best and most stylish headgear at the 2019 Royal Ascot.
Royal Ascot is Britain's most valuable horse race meeting and social event running from 18 to 22 June 2019© AP Photo/Alastair Grant
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Netherlands' Queen Maxima and Netherland's King Willem-Alexander arriving on the day one of the annual Royal Ascot horse race meeting in Ascot, England© AP Photo/Alastair Grant
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, at the Royal Ascot horse race© AP Photo/Alastair Grant
Race-goers watching the racing during Royal Ascot© EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Racegoers wearing hats at the Royal Ascot horse race© EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Ascot racecourse was founded by Queen Anne back in 1711© EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
The horse race is regarded as one of Britain’s most prestigious race meeting which attracts the world’s best horses from around the world© Mike Egerton/PA via AP
Royal Ascot is also one of the biggest fashion events of Britain's high-society calendar© EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Racegoers shelter from the rain under their umbrellas on the day one of the annual Royal Ascot horse race© AP Photo/Alastair Grant
Kids are seen during the day one of the annual Royal Ascot horse race© AP Photo/Alastair Grant
Racegoers posing for a selfie at the Royal Ascot horse race© EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
A racegoer is backdropped by the Union Jack flag at the Royal Ascot horse race© AP Photo/Alastair Grant
