Support center for Russian citizenship applicants opens in Lugansk

LUGANSK, June 18. /TASS/. A support center for Russian citizenship applicants has opened in Lugansk under the Ministry of Justice of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), a local official Andrei Grebenshchikov informed on Tuesday.

"Since June 18, 2019, the Center for the Support in Application for the Citizenship of the Russian Federation under the LPR Ministry of Justice has begun its work," the Luganskinformcenter news agency quotes him as saying.

The center provides notary services to LPR residents wishing to notarize the documents necessary for the Russian citizenship application.

On April 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree that simplifies the procedure for obtaining Russian citizenship by residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics. He emphasized that the decision stemmed from the need to protect the rights and freedoms of citizens based on the principles and norms of international law. Around 12,000 residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics have applied for the Russian citizenship so far, a Russian Interior Ministry official informed earlier.