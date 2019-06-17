Putin greets participants and guests of International Tchaikovsky Competition

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a greeting message to the participants, organizers and guests of the XVI International Tchaikovsky Competition that opened in Moscow on Monday.

"Russia has always been known for its richest traditions of musical art and world-acclaimed performing schools. So, it is a cherished dream of many musicians from different countries to connect with our great cultural heritage, to perform at this prestigious contest," as follows from the greeting telegram posted on the Kremlin website.

Noting that the Tchaikovsky Competition is one of the most impressing events in the world of classical music, the Russian president expressed confidence that this event will united gifted young musicians and will open up possibilities for their professional growth.

The XVI International Tchaikovsky Competition is being held in Moscow and St. Petersburg from June 17 through 29. A total of 228 musicians from 36 world nations will compete in such disciplines as Piano, Violin, Cello, Voice, Woodwinds, and Brass Instruments.