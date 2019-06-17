Hainan University eyes building new international campus

HAIKOU, June 17./TASS/. The Hainan University, one of the most prestigious universities in the southern Chinese province, plans to build a new international campus in the near future, according to www.hinews.cn/ news portal. The total area of ​​the complex, which will be located in the Longqiao city, south of the administrative center of the Hainan province, Haikou, will be 315.5 thousand square meters. The implementation of this project will take two phases. The specific deadlines for construction have not yet been announced.

According to the news portal, the first stage involves establishing the infrastructure necessary to accommodate about 8,000 students, and three separate dormitories for foreign teachers. The first phase includes the construction of classrooms, the International School of Tourism, the International School of Business, the School of Big Data and AI, a library, a sports center, catering facilities and a number of other objects.

The complex will be dubbed the Mission Hills International Campus. In the future, as noted in a statement by a university representative, the campus should become an important center for attracting foreign students. The complex will also facilitate the development of education in the southern regions of Haikou.

The Hainan University was founded in 1958. The main of the three university campuses is located in Haikou. The university with about 20 faculties offers degrees in various humanitarian and engineering areas. The institution actively cooperates with foreign universities, including the Russian ones.