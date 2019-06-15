China's first service platform for settling consular matters established on Hainan

HAIKOU, June 15./TASS/. Hainan's foreign affairs department has launched a service platform for settling consular matters, www.hinews.cn web portal reports.

The new service portal will allow to fill in the necessary consular documents without attending local administrative facilities. Now in order to invite a foreign empoloyee all that is required is to fill in an application form online. The payment and the permit are processed online as well. The service portal, according to the news outlet, will facilitate the free trade zone's development and promotion.

The new platform, apart from the documents needed for registering foreign specialists, will allow to make consular legalization, as well as the APEC business trips map, which will enable its owner to travel to 16 countries of the Asia-Pacific region.

"The application process to invite a foreign employee on Hainan earlier took from 7 to 10 working days. It is mpre convenient now, as we can do everything online, and the process will take up to 5 working days", one of the first users of the new platform told the news outlet.

According to Wang Sheng, chief of the provincial foreign affairs department, Hainan is the first province in China to have introduced this system.