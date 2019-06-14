News Agencies World Congress in Bulgaria offers interesting discussion — TASS head

SOFIA, June 15. /TASS/. The 6th News Agencies World Congress, which ended in the Bulgarian capital Sofia on Friday, offered a high level of organization and interesting discussions, TASS Director General Sergei Mikhailov has said.

"The News Agencies World Congress leaves a very good impression. A huge number of colleagues from over 90 countries attended the forum in Sofia. The congress once again confirmed that it is among a limited number of events that have their own, special, real life - people are really eager to meet, to discuss the existing problems not just directly at the forum, but also during three-year pauses between them. The Bulgarian Telegraph Agency did a great job to organize the forum," he said.

According to the TASS director general, news agencies need to communicate with each other.

"The development of media business is the development of people and technologies. For a successful development, we need to share our experience. Although all news agencies are different and the challenges they face are different too, some problems that affect us all, such as the fake news problem, which is being talked a lot since lately," Mikhailov said.

"We discussed technological difficulties, questions of how to interact with social network and other issues. We need to exchange experience, to get to know each other, to have an opportunity to turn to a colleague for help if necessary. It is a lot easier to agree on cooperation if you already know who your partner is. This is very important for media business," he added.

Financial models

Speaking about financial models under which news agencies work, Mikhailov said that in the past seven years, TASS incomes increased sevenfold.

"News agencies have to interact with the state in this or that way. Some agencies are fully owned by the state and receive state funding, but it is also clear that this funding will gradually decrease. That’s why those agencies, including TASS, are trying to generate incomes on their own. TASS increased this figure sevenfold in the past seven years," he said.

Perspectives

Speaking about perspectives of news agencies’ work, Mikhailov mentioned the possibility to use artificial intelligence.

"[Russian state-run lender] Sberbank has significantly increased the use of artificial intelligence in the banking sphere. Here, at TASS, we are working on ways to make a robot trace some routine information, such as stock exchange quotations. Robotization and the use of artificial intelligence will become a strategic step in the development of the news sector," he said.

The News Agencies World Congress, held in the Bulgarian capital, centered around the future of the media sector. The sixth edition of the forum brought together heads of more than 120 news agencies from over 90 countries. The TASS delegation comprised Director General Sergei Mikhailov and his first deputy Mikhail Gusman. The opening ceremony was attended by Bulgarian President Rumen Radev.