Medvedev calls to look for new approaches in all critical sectors amid sanctions

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russia needs new approaches in all strategically important sectors amid the unprecedented anti-Russian sanctions, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday.

"The sanctions imposed on our country have an unprecedented character, seeking to organize an information and scientific-and-technological blockade against us. To this end, entire sectors are subject to sanctions. We need new approaches in all spheres that are critical for the sustainable development of our economy, its competitiveness in the world, and, naturally, for our defense capabilities and security," he said at a meeting of the presidium of the presidential council on science and education.

According to Medvedev, it is vitally important to support Russia’s original developments, and finance the most important research because it is essential for the country’s technological sovereignty.

He drew special attention to the topic of grant support. "It is necessary to create a balanced monitoring and administration system for promising research and development projects. We need to put special emphasis on targeted support for Russia’s most effective results-oriented research teams and leading scientists," he said, adding that it is necessary to preserve the high professional standards of independent project appraisal.