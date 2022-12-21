Nornickel: New scientific expeditions will begin after collected materials are analyzed

ST. PETERSBURG, December 21. /TASS/. The Russian Academy of Sciences' Siberian Branch will continue scientific expeditions to areas of Nornickel's operations after materials collected over three years are studied, the company's Vice President Andrey Grachev told TASS.

"Over three years, we have accumulated the materials which are still to be studied," he said at the Arctic: Present and Future forum. "We need time to have them analyzed, to draw conclusions, and after that to proceed to a new stage."

The cooperation with scientists will anyway continue in 2023, he added.

In 2020, The Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences for the first time over recent years has sent to the Taimyr Peninsula, at the invitation of Nornickel, a big scientific expedition to conduct a large-scale survey of the area. In 2021, the second expedition focused on surface waters, soils and bottom sediments, vegetation and animals, on perennially frozen soils. The expedition featured experts from eleven research institutions in Norilsk, Yakutsk, Irkutsk, Krasnoyarsk, Novosibirsk, Tomsk and Barnaul. Using results of the expedition, they presented recommendations on how to cleanup further the affected territory. In 2022, the field season's participants represented scientists from 14 institutions in Novosibirsk, Tyumen, Tomsk, Krasnoyarsk, and Yakutsk. One of the key tasks was to assess revegetation works and to measure remaining oil products.

Additionally, the Basic Biodiversity Studies began in 2022 - they continued the work, which Nornickel and the Academy of Sciences' Siberian Branch began in 2020. Since the Great Norilsk Expedition, the studies have extended into another three regions. The survey’s purpose is to identify Nornickel’s impact zones and to assess biodiversity in areas of Nornickel’s operations. The research results will be used in building out a corporate biodiversity management system and biodiversity monitoring and conservation programs.