Russian envoy sees no chance of preventing deployment of weapons in space

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. There are currently no positive prospects for the development of agreements on preventing the deployment of weapons in space, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"All these initiatives, including the idea to develop a treaty to prevent the deployment of weapons in space that we have been promoting at the Geneva Conference on Disarmament together with the Chinese, are blocked by Western countries. This has been going on for years. I don’t see any positive prospects at this point," he noted.

Ulyanov pointed out that the Americans "are working" towards deploying weapons in space, which was what Russia sought to counteract. "Perhaps, as is always the case, not only us but Western countries, too, will later regret that we failed to prevent such developments and allowed the weaponization of space. At least, we are doing preventive work to the extent possible," the envoy added.