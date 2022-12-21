NASA astronauts cancel spacewalk over space debris

ISS, December 21. /TASS/. A spacewalk under the US program has been cancelled, TASS special reporter, Roscosmos cosmonaut Dmitry Petelin said on Wednesday.

The decision was prompted by the danger of being confronted with space debris, he specified.

NASA astronauts Frank Rubio and Josh Cassada were expected to make a spacewalk on Wednesday for assembly work to upgrade the energy supply system.

Currently, Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin and Anna Kikina, NASA astronauts Josh Cassada, Frank Rubio and Nicole Mann and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata are working aboard the orbital outpost.

