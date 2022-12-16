Siberian scientists plan further biodiversity studies in areas of Nornickel's presence

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The Russian Academy of Sciences' Siberian Branch plans a biodiversity expedition in 2023 in areas of Nornickel's presence, on the Kola Peninsula, in the Krasnoyarsk and Trans-Baikal regions, Nornickel's Vice President on Industrial Security and Ecology Stanislav Seleznev said at TASS press center on Thursday.

"The locations will be absolutely the same - those are territories of the company's impact," he said. "Moreover, it would be very interesting from the scientific point of view to confirm or to expand this year's studies." The scientists may have a different view, may add or change something in the studies - this is, of course, up to the scientists, he added. "They are experts and they will decide what to expand from the current year."

The studies' leader, the Russian Academy of Sciences' Corresponding Member Viktor Glupov said the amount of studies in the coming year would not be smaller. The project develops and gains unique aspects.

"In certain studies, we are reducing something, since there are certain inertial systems, which do not change greatly," the scientist said. "At the same time, we are not expanding, we rather are making deeper those works, because we proceed to determining of various aspects, related to the microbiome, to a deeper identification of the community's components. Here, we add molecular biology, metagenomics tests and so forth. Additionally, there's a certain element of ecological experiments, where we influence the same plants to see how they will react to a certain suppression of their vital activities."

About expedition

The basic biodiversity survey continues the work, which the Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) and the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Siberian Branch began in 2020. Since the Great Norilsk Expedition, this work has extended into another three regions. The survey’s purpose is to identify Nornickel’s impact zones and to assess biodiversity in areas of Nornickel’s operations. The research results will be used in building out a corporate biodiversity management system and biodiversity monitoring and conservation programs.