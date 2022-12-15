Environmental watchdog commends Academy of Sciences, Nornickel's biodiversity expedition

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The biodiversity expedition, organized by the Russian Academy of Sciences' Siberian Branch and the Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) achieved good results, Aide to environmental watchdog, Rosprirodnadzor, Amirkhan Amirkhanov said at the expedition results' presentation at the Civic Chamber.

"I've found very interesting the obtained results," he said. "It is very important to continue looking into every case. <…> Today we can speak about a very good result of the scientific survey and we hope this work will be of practical use. I hope in the future, cooperation between leading businesses, in our case of Nornickel, and the Academy of Sciences, and various research institutes, and specialists will be of a major importance."

The company and its branches have analyzed realistically the ecosystem's conditions in the impact areas, he said, adding the problems in the Norilsk Industrial District result from years-long impact on the nature, where the affected area is more than 1,000 square kilometers.

"What the company is suggesting and what it is planning to do, as well as what has been done so far, is a true big step forward," he continued. "I believe, the company is capable, and it wants to implement these plans. Since this refers to a company, which is very important for the economy, for this country's development now and in the future, we support this question and the solutions, which the Academy of Sciences jointly with Nornickel is suggesting."

The basic biodiversity survey continues the work, which the Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) and the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Siberian Branch began in 2020. Since the Great Norilsk Expedition, this work has extended into another three regions. The survey’s purpose is to identify Nornickel’s impact zones and to assess biodiversity in areas of Nornickel’s operations. The research results will be used in building out a corporate biodiversity management system and biodiversity monitoring and conservation programs.