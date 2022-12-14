Plants along rivers near Norilsk, affected by 2020 fuel spill, begin to recover

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Plants along rivers near Norilsk, which were affected by the fuel spill in 2020, begin to recover, Director of the Ecology research center (the Russian Academy of Sciences' Siberian Branch) Nikolay Yurkevich said presenting results of the summer expedition and early results of the Great Norilsk Expedition's third season.

"We have noted a certain dynamics in the plants' recovery along rivers," the scientist said. "As yet, the early results correlate with last year's data. This is a normal process, because if plants return to earlier polluted territories or to revegetation areas, this process takes longer than one year. Moreover, active revegetation works there continues since last year."

On December, 12, the Academy of Sciences' Siberian Branch and Nornickel presented at the Civic Chamber results of the biodiversity expedition to regions of the company's presence.

In 2020, The Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences for the first time over recent years has sent to the Taimyr Peninsula, at the invitation of Nornickel, a big scientific expedition to conduct a large-scale survey of the area. In 2021, the second expedition focused on surface waters, soils and bottom sediments, vegetation and animals, on perennially frozen soils. The expedition featured experts from eleven research institutions in Norilsk, Yakutsk, Irkutsk, Krasnoyarsk, Novosibirsk, Tomsk and Barnaul. Using results of the expedition, they presented recommendations on how to cleanup further the affected territory. In 2022, the field season's participants represented scientists from 14 institutions in Novosibirsk, Tyumen, Tomsk, Krasnoyarsk, and Yakutsk. One of the key tasks was to assess revegetation works and to measure remaining oil products.

Additionally, the Basic Biodiversity Studies began in 2022 - they continued the work, which Nornickel and the Academy of Sciences' Siberian Branch began in 2020. Since the Great Norilsk Expedition, the studies have extended into another three regions. The survey’s purpose is to identify Nornickel’s impact zones and to assess biodiversity in areas of Nornickel’s operations. The research results will be used in building out a corporate biodiversity management system and biodiversity monitoring and conservation programs.