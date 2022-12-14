Scientists say Nornickel's sanitary zones around industrial assets set correctly

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. The sanitary protection zones around Nornickel's industrial assets are set correctly, and the plants' impact on ecology is less than expected, said Director of the Institute of Systematics and Ecology of Animals (the Russian Academy of Sciences' Siberian Branch) Viktor Glupov.

"It was a surprise to me, as I have expected bigger impacts on the ecosystem," he said at the presentation of the biodiversity expedition's results at the Russian Civic Chamber. "The sanitary protection zones play a big role, and they have been set correctly in most cases."

The Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) plans to present the expedition's results to Rosprirodnadzor, the environmental watchdog, for further studies.

"This is important not just for the sciences," Aide to the environmental watchdog Amirkhan Amirkhanov said. "This is important for decision-making, so that a plant and managing structures could make decisions based on scientific data. Any other approaches to decision-making are impossible nowadays. The topic we are discussing today is top important. The man-made transformation of ecosystem landscapes must have certain limits so that we do not ruin our big territories in the future."

The basic biodiversity survey continues the work, which the Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) and the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Siberian Branch began in 2020. Since the Great Norilsk Expedition, this work has extended into another three regions. The survey’s purpose is to identify Nornickel’s impact zones and to assess biodiversity in areas of Nornickel’s operations. The research results will be used in building out a corporate biodiversity management system and biodiversity monitoring and conservation programs.