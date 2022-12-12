Gemenids meteor shower to reach peak on Wednesday night – planetarium

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. The Gemenids meteor shower will reach its peak of activity on Wednesday night, with up to 150 falling stars expected, press service of the Moscow Planetarium told TASS on Tuesday.

"The Gemenids is one of the strongest annual meteor showers effective from December 4 to 17, with the peak of activity at night from December 13 to 14. According to forecasts of the International Meteor Organization (IMO), up to 150 meteors per hour are expected," the Planetarium said.

The radiant of meteors will be near Castor in Gemini. The meteor velocity will be low, about 35 kilometers per second, because the shower will be "catching up" with the Earth instead of heading towards it. While and bright meteors may fall very often but the moonlight will interfere with it.

"Conditions for the Gemenids observation in 2022 are adverse. The Moon is close to the last quarter (December 16, 2022) and will interfere with observations of meteors," the Planetarium added.