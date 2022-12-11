Cooperation with Russia on ISS ‘very professional’, despite Ukrainian crisis — NASA

TOKYO, December 11. /TASS/. The situation around Ukraine has changed many things but cooperation with Russia at the International Space Station (ISS) continues and remains on a very high professional level, NASA chief Bill Nelson said in an interview with Japan’s Nikkei published on Sunday.

According to him, the situation in Ukraine "changed everything on the ground. It's certainly solidified Europe against Russia. But it's not going to change the cooperation on the International Space Station." "That cooperation continues. It is very professional," the NASA chief said. As Roscosmos Executive Director Sergey Krikalev said earlier, the future fate of the station is not yet clear, however, currently its use after 2024 is being discussed. Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov noted earlier that Russia considered it possible to extend the operation of the Russian segment of the ISS until 2028.

Speaking of the US’ future plans on space exploration, the US official asserted that the Americans will win the "race with China" which, like the US, is planning to send people to the Moon. "There are very, very few nations that do not want to be partners with us. China is one. China has always been very secretive," he added.

"I think we're in a race with China," the NASA administrator added speaking about Moon exploration and replied in the affirmative to a question as to whether the US and its partners will beat China to the Moon. "If our program is successful, and our commercial lander is successful, I think we will be able to get there somewhere in 2025, maybe 2026," he said.

Nelson said that he considered Japan one of the US’ most important partners in the sphere of space exploration. According to him, a Japanese astronaut will land on the Moon within the framework of the US’ lunar program but did not provide a specific time frame.

Earlier in November, Japan’s Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Keiko Nagaoka signed an agreement with Nelson that Japan receives the right to send one astronaut to the Lunar Gateway station being developed by the US which is scheduled to be completed in 2028. In return, Tokyo will deliver the necessary materials to the facility. Japan also extended its involvement with the ISS until 2030.