Medicine morphed into weapon of mass destruction, says Kurchatov Institute chief

SIRIUS /Federal Territory/, December 1. /TASS/. Biomedical technologies in some respects have morphed into a weapon of mass destruction, President of the Kurchatov Institute Research Center, Mikhail Kovalchuk, said at the 2nd Congress of Young Scientists on Thursday.

"Why is there such an upsurge in medicine today? Because it has become far cheaper and easier to kill us biologically. Here is the answer. And you will never be able to expose [the perpetrators]. They will always say that everything they do is for the sake of people’s well-being, that they care about our health. But in fact, there is a weapon of mass destruction in effect," Kovalchuk emphasized.

He stressed that ultra-efficient biogenetic medicines were being created today. There are artificial cell laboratories capable of constructing a genome that can multiply and move.

"Naturalness, on the one hand, is the gateway into a new green world, where there will be no need for energy and no need for new materials, where everything will be luxurious, life will be infinitely long, and everything will be green and clean, but on the other hand it paves the way for intentional intervention in human nature," Kovalchuk warned.

The 2nd Congress of Young Scientists is taking place in the Park of Science and the Arts Sirius in Sochi on December 1-3.

