Russian cosmonaut Kikina departs to US for Crew Dragon pre-launch training

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina departed to the United States on Thursday to undergo pre-mission training prior to her flight to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft.

The training of the Crew 5 mission members will be held at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

On July 15, Roscosmos announced the signing of an agreement on joint cross-flights by Russian cosmonauts and US astronauts to the ISS. Russians will take a seat on US spacecraft thrice. The launch of the Crew Dragon spacecraft of the Crew-5 mission, on which Anna Kikina will go to the ISS, is due on October 3. The crew will also include NASA’s astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency JAXA’s astronaut Koichi Wakata. Russia’s cosmonaut Andrey Fedyayev will fly on the sixth spacecraft of the mission. His standby is Konstantin Borisov, who will also undergo training for a flight as part of the Crew-7 mission in 2024.