Iran to create three more satellites similar to Khayyam launched from Baikonur

TEHRAN, August 11. /TASS/. Iran intends to build three more satellites similar to the Khayyam space vehicle launched atop a Russian carrier rocket from the Baikonur spaceport on August 9, Iranian Government Spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi said on his Twitter on Thursday.

"Iranian science-intense companies will use imagery and data received by the Khayyam in various spheres. Pursuant to the government’s plans, Iranian scientists will build three more Khayyam satellites," Jahromi said.

Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos announced on August 9 that the Iranian Khayyam Earth’s remote sensing satellite had been successfully delivered into the designated orbit with the help of a Russian Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a Fregat booster that had blasted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

The Iranian satellite is designed to conduct scientific research, test inter-satellite communications channels, measure the level of electromagnetic radiation, carry out Earth’s remote probing and environmental monitoring.