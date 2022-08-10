ISS orbit to be raised prior to Soyuz MS-22 launch

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The orbit of the International Space Station (ISS) will be adjusted on Wednesday morning to create proper ballistic conditions for the docking of the Soyuz MS-22 manned space mission.

Engines of the Progress MS-20 spacecraft will be switched on at 10:46 Moscow time and will work for 299.6 seconds. As a result, the station’s average altitude is to be raised by 840 meters, to 416.26 kilometers.

A Soyuz-2.1a rocket carrying the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft will blast off to the ISS from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan on September 21. Its crew will comprise Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin and NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio.

The Expedition 67 crew currently working on board of the ISS lists Russian cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, who is also a TASS special correspondent, Denis Matveev and Sergey Korsakov; NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Robert Hines and Jessica Watkins; and an Italian European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti.