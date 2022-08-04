Russia to install new equipment control system at Soyuz launch site in Baikonur

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russian specialists will install a new equipment control system at the launch site of Soyuz carrier rockets at the Baikonur spaceport, the State Space Corporation Roscosmos announced on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

"Specialists of the Yuzhny Space Center, a branch of TsENKI [the Center for the Operation of Space Ground-Based Infrastructure], have already completed the work for dismantling the outdated equipment," the statement reads.

"As the next stage, an upgraded control system will be delivered and installed," Roscosmos said.

The new system is wholly of Russian manufacture and is designed to check onboard equipment and automatic electrical systems, carry out pre-launch preparations and launch Soyuz-2 carrier rockets, it specified.

"The equipment has been produced by the Academician Semikhatov Production Association of Automation," the statement reads.

The next launch of a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket from the Baikonur spaceport is scheduled for August 9.