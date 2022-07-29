National park’s specialists study Pomors boat fragments

ARKHANGELSK, July 29. /TASS/. Specialists of the Russian Arctic National Park started works to preserve fragments of the Pomors boat, which the Arctic Floating University expedition had transported to Arkhangelsk from the Novaya Zemlya Archipelago. The scientists plan to identify the Pomors’ hunting and fishing range and to restore their shipbuilding technologies, the national park’s press service said.

"For quite a long time, specialists have believed the technology of building such stitched vessels was lost," the press service said. "The analyses of the found fragments will give new information on the structure of Pomors vessels, on traditional shipbuilding technologies and will specify the Pomors’ hunting and fishing range."

In order to preserve the wood, the specialists will have to dry it up very gradually. This process may take at least six months, they say. The fragments have been placed in boxes filled with sand. "All the fragments have traces of significant weathering of wood and of certain contamination. Lichens and mosses have grown on some fragments. Inside the keel, there are several treenails fixing the frames. The sides’ boards are sewn together and adjusted to other parts by wooden cords, that like threads were stitched through holes in the boards to fix them," the press service quoted the national park’s head of the historical-cultural heritage department, Yevgeny Yermolov, as saying.

The Pomors boat, found on the Oransky Islands is the northernmost discovery of the kind in Russia. "In order to date the object, we need consultations with specialists and dendro-chronological tests," the national park’s Director Alexander Kirilov said.

In 2016, Russian Arctic’s specialists during field works found fragments of a wooden vessel on the Eastern Bolshoi Oransky Island, the Novaya Zemlya Archipelago. However, they have been unable to transport the fragments before the recent expedition.

The Arctic Floating University is a joint project of the Northern Arctic Federal University (NAFU) and the Northern Department for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring (Sevhydromet). This year, the project is ten years old. The partners in 2022 are the Russian Geographical Society, the Ministry for Development of the Far East and Arctic, VTB, Novatek, Norilsk Nickel, Rosneft, and the Arkhangelsk Region’s government.