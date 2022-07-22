Russian cosmonaut Kikina passes test for knowledge of Russian ISS segment

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina has passed the exam for knowledge of the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS), the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center said in its Telegram channel on Friday.

"The exam has been passed. Cosmonaut Anna Kikina got the excellent mark during the test of her knowledge of the Russian ISS segment," the center said in its Telegram channel.

On July 15, Russia’s state-run space corporation Roscosmos announced the signing of an agreement with NASA on swap-seat flights to the ISS. Anna Kikina will fly to the ISS aboard the US Crew Dragon spacecraft this fall.