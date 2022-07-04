SIRIUS-2021 mission to study effects of isolation for spaceflight ends

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Oleg Blinov, commander of the SIRIUS-2021 crew, on Sunday reported that the eight-month mission to study the effects of isolation for long-duration spaceflights came to a successful end, with all members feeling well.

"The crew of the international isolation mission SIRIUS-2021 completed the third phase of the SIRIUS project of long-term isolation experiments," he said. "The program was completed in full. The crew is feeling well."

The mission simulated a space flight to a lunar orbital station and the surface of the Moon. Crew members from Russia, the US and the UAE conducted more than 70 experiments during the mission, simulated landing on the Moon and driving a rover.

The SIRIUS-21 mission is the third phase of the international project SIRIUS (Scientific International Research In Unique terrestrial Station). The project has been organized by Institute of Biomedical Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences and NASA’S Human Research Program and is held at a location provided by the Russian institute.

The next mission is scheduled to start in July-November 2023.