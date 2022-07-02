Roscosmos providing information and intelligence support to Russian army, chief says

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Roscosmos state space corporation provides satellite images of Ukraine to the Defense Ministry, ensuring information and intelligence support to the Russian military, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin said.

"We don’t publish them but hand them over to those who are the natural consumers of this information. In this case, it’s the Defense Ministry. All images go there. The images, along with footage made by the Defense Ministry’s devices, are meant to ensure information and intelligence support for the Russian Armed Forces’ operation," he noted in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

According to the Roscosmos chief, surveying is carried out in sufficient resolution 24 hours a day. "We won’t publish anything until the president announces an end to the operation," he stressed.

Rogozin said on Thursday that images of Ukraine’s decision-making centers made by Russian satellites were provided to the Russian authorities.