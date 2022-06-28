Lomonosov University scientists plan nature survey near Arctic resource deposits

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The natural resources exploration and production areas in the Barents, Kara and Okhotsk Seas will be the subject of studies in July and August, which will be conducted by specialists of the Lomonosov Moscow State University. Geography and ecology specialists will sample water and sediments, they will analyze the air and the life of animals, the university’s Geography Department press service told TASS.

"The works in 2022 are specific, as they are organized under a verified, scientifically based program. The university scientists have processed and analyzed the previous data and planned new types of hydro-physical, hydro-meteorological and ecology-geochemical studies to obtain more details on the state of the environment in the waters of Russia’s Arctic and Far Eastern seas," the press service quoted the project’s coordinator, representing the Geography Department, Vladimir Slobodyan, as saying.

The university plans three trips in summer: a voyage through the deep-water areas of the Barents and Kara Seas on a ship, a survey of the shallow-water areas of the Taz and Baydaratskaya Bays, and a voyage to the licensed areas of the Sea of Okhotsk. The expedition in the Sea of Okhotsk will be onboard the Professor Multanovsky vessel from July 15 to August 15. The expeditions will feature employees of the Lomonosov Moscow State University’s Geography and Biology Departments, of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ institutes and of the national Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography.

"The participation in this large-scale project is an effective factor in the Geography Department’s development of scientific and educational work. Our scientists and students have the opportunity to participate in such large projects to improve their knowledge and skills. They have an access to the huge up-to-date data on water areas and the atmosphere, that may be used in final or scientific papers. Besides, we have received the opportunity to update our own observations, to study processes and phenomena related to the nature’s regional responses to the global warming and to the ongoing economic development," the Geography Department’s Dean Academician Sergey Dobrolubov said.

Studies

Russia has been monitoring every year the environment in the hydrocarbons exploration and production areas. However, it is for the first time that such large-scale works are carried out by a scientific and educational organization and by the country’s biggest team of geographers, ocean scientists, and experts in hydro-biology. Under the environmental monitoring project in 2021-2023, the scientists will assess the conditions of water in the Barents, Kara and Okhotsk Seas in the areas where the development of natural resources is already underway or due. According to the press service, the work’s results will help to develop measures for environmental safety in the development of the Northern and Far Eastern regions. The project’s customer is Gazprom Nedra.

In 2021, during the University’s sea voyages, geography experts jointly with their colleagues collected more than 800 samples of water, sediments, and air; they conducted meteorology, hydro-physical and hydro-chemical studies. Among their tasks was to analyze the concentrations of heavy metals in the sea waters. The scientists took samples from four horizons. Results of the laboratory tests of those samples have shown the allowable limits have been observed in all the samples.