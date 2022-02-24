Russia in talks on tracking station for Spektr-M observatory - expert

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Russia is holding talks with Argentina and certain African states on accommodation of a tracking station for the Spektr-M astrophysical state observatory project, head of the astrospace center in the FIAN research institute Sergey Likhachev told TASS.

"Talks are held with Argentina in the Southern Hemisphere and probably with South Africa and other African states," Likhachev said.

The Spektr-M observatory is intended for deep space objects research in millimeter, submillimeter and far-end infrared ranges of the spectrum. It is scheduled to be launched to the distance of 1.5 mln km in 2029-2030.