Five Soyuz rocket launches planned from Vostochny spaceport in 2022 — Roscosmos chief

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Five Soyuz carrier rocket launches are planned from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russian Far East in 2022, Head of the State Space Corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin announced on Thursday.

"In 2022, five launches are also planned. These launches were commercial last year, whereas this year they will be carried under the program of the state corporation Roscosmos," Rogozin said at a meeting on the results of 2021.

The Roscosmos chief said earlier that Russia was set to carry out about 30 rocket launches in 2022 but they would "depend on the operational need."

The first launch of a Russian carrier rocket this year is scheduled for February 10 from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana.