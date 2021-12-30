Test system for detection of Omicron created in one week, top sanitary doctor says

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. A test system for the detection of the new Omicron coronavirus strain was developed literally in one week, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova said in an interview with the Russia-24 TV channel on Thursday.

"Colleagues produced test systems for Omicron literally in a week, independently our institute in St. Petersburg and also in Moscow, and today we are already conducting the first screening with the test systems for PCR diagnostics, <...> precisely directed at the specific strain, precisely Omicron," she said.

The top sanitary doctor stressed that at this moment it is necessary to learn how to prevent the appearance of any new viral agent in the country. She also noted the necessity of creating leading research centers and laboratories so that Russian residents can swiftly get tested and obtain information on their health.

On November 26, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated the B.1.1.529 variant identified in South Africa as a "Variant of Concern" and assigned it the Greek letter Omicron. In its statement, the WHO noted that "this variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning." According to the WHO, to date, the new strain has been detected in over 100 countries.