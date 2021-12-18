SpaceX launches rocket carrying Starlink satellites

NEW YORK, December 18. /TASS/. SpaceX on Saturday launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying another stack of Starlink satellites, according to a broadcast on the company’s website.

The rocket blasted off a launch site at Vandenberg Space Force Station in California at 04:42 am local time (15:42 Moscow time). The rocket will put 52 satellites into low orbit.

A previous set of 48 Starlink satellites went into orbit earlier this month from a site at Cape Canaveral in Florida.

This is the 11th launch of the same rocket booster. SpaceX will return the rocket to Earth again, to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific.

The Starlink constellation of satellites, each weighing 260 kilograms, is meant to provide Internet access. SpaceX estimates that the deployment of a total of 11,000 satellites will cost $10 billion. It has launched more than 1,900 Starlink satellites since May 2019.