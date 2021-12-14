Russia to focus on personalized medicine in coming years, says health minister

MOSCOW, December 14./TASS/. Medicine in Russia will be changing in favor of personalized medicine in the coming two-three years, this is a priority track now, Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko told a WHO European conference on tackling NCDs through digital solutions.

"The format of developing digital personalized medicine is a priority for us for today. Yesterday we demonstrated to our partners a number of technological solutions that have already been introduced, or are at the introduction stage," the minister said.

"I think that in the coming two to three years, the landscape of medicine will be changing significantly towards personalized medicine given the large volume of data we have on patients now," Murashko stressed.

He explained that a new project is taking shape in Russia - the digital profile of a patient. This is a personalized profile with the development of personal approaches and recommendations for the patient. According to Murashko, this trend is at its start now, but is far-reaching. This can also be combined with the programs for screening non-communicable diseases, the shaping of the patient risk profile and monitoring of the patients with chronic NCDs he added.