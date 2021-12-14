Anti-coronavirus Mir-19 drug undergoes certification, head of FMBA says

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. The Mir-19 medication for the treatment of the coronavirus infection is currently undergoing the certification procedure, head of Russia’s Federal Medical Biological Agency (FMBA) Veronika Skvortsova said on Tuesday.

"Phase One of the clinical trials proved the medicine was well tolerated and safe, as of now, Phase Two has been concluded and demonstrated the high verifiable advantage of this preparation compared to standard therapy. And currently the certification procedure of this drug is underway," she said at the general meeting of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS).

Earlier, the head of the FMBA reported that Phase Two of the drug’s trials demonstrated its advantage over existing anti-COVID medications.

The Mir-19 drug is designated for the prevention or treatment of the coronavirus infection via inhalation or intranasal administration. It curbs the replication of the virus and prevents the most severe forms of the development of the coronavirus infection, as well as pneumonitis and acute respiratory distress syndrome against its background.