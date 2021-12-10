Abundance of falsehoods endangers sustainable development — RAS president

SIRIUS /Federal Territory/, December 10. /TASS/. Pseudo-information prevailing in the modern cyberspace is not verified, which is a major threat to humanity’s sustainable development, because it affects managerial decisions, the president of Russia’s Academy of Sciences, Alexander Sergeyev said at a congress of young scientists on Friday.

"Ours is an era of post-truth. It is a universal obsession not to state what is really true, but to state something that looks like truth, to win the audience’s attention, to collect millions of views and likes. Then you are a hero. This type of situation, where most of the content in the cyberspace is not correct, is extremely dangerous from the standpoint of humanity’s sustainable development in general," Sergeyev said.

Managerial personnel, he stressed, often make decisions on the basis of information that looks trendy at the moment.

"They make decisions on the basis of information that is liked and quoted the most. But it is by no means equivalent to authentic knowledge. It may happen the other way round," he warned.

It is the real scientists’ main mission to say only those things which they are absolutely certain about.

"This is a no easy task. Scientific information is not a gossip column. It is to be rechecked. It takes time for science news to become real news. Many mass media are unable to understand this. These days unconfirmed speculations often turn into fast and short-lived business," he stated.

A congress of young scientists is being held at the science and the arts park Sirius in a same-name federal territory. The forum is one of the key events of the Science and Technologies Year in Russia and its closing event.