Rosatom seeks to bring back Russian scientists from abroad

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Rosatom, Russia’s state nuclear energy corporation, is interested in returning young Russian scientists from abroad, as well as attracting them to the work on its projects, predominantly in the quantum computing industry, Rosatom Digitalization Director Ekaterina Solntseva said in an interview with TASS.

"It is essential to make sure that young scientists return from abroad. As far as we are concerned, we see this as crucial. For example, in developing the quantum computing industry, a new hi-tech area, which Rosatom shoulders responsibility for in our country. And we are very glad that we have succeeded in inviting guys that became heads of laboratories in Russia," she noted.

As of today, three out of 12 laboratories dealing with quantum computing within the framework of the state corporation’s roadmap are headed by scientists that have returned to Russia after working abroad, according to Solntseva.

Russia’s state nuclear energy corporation is trying to attract experienced professionals operating on the market, she stressed. "And personally, as someone that has come to Rosatom from the IT sector, I think that just simply telling Rosatom’s story as it is, should be our main task in this respect. I sincerely believe that it is hardly possible to find more interesting or far-reaching tasks than those that Rosatom is working on," Solntseva stressed.