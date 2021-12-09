Russia kicks off study of coronavirus immunity among children

ST. PETERSBURG, December 9. /TASS/. A study of herd immunity to the coronavirus infection among children kicked off in Russia, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova said.

"By now, research to evaluate herd immunity among children has begun," she said at the 2nd International Scientific and Practical conference on Countering the Novel Coronavirus and Other Infectious Diseases.

Beginning in December, according to the top sanitary doctor, specialists will be assessing the immunity of children aged 1-17.

According to Russian Deputy Health Minister Oleg Salagay, over 570,000 cases of the coronavirus infection among minors under 17 have been registered in Russia since the beginning of the year.

On November 24, the Russian Health Ministry certified the Sputnik M vaccine, which will be used to prevent the infection in teenagers aged 12-17.