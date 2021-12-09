Research to show in two weeks if Russia’s COVID jab needs Omicron tweaks, says scientist

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Russia will need about two weeks, pending research findings, to decide whether its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine requires updates for the Omicron strain, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya research center, said on Rossiya 24 television channel on Thursday.

He said work is underway to study the virus and its result will be key for making a decision. "We will know the answers to this question in about two weeks," he said. "Then, an informed decision will be made, based on science, whether any changes are required or not."

"I hope there will be no need for any changes," he went on to say.

Gintsburg said Sputnik V, compared to other currently available vaccines, generates the widest range of neutralizing antibodies.

"That’s been well proven not only by its track record in our country, but also in the countries where several vaccines are in use, including Sputnik V," he noted.

About 268 million people have contracted the coronavirus, and more than 5.2 million have died around the world since the start of the pandemic. In Russia, roughly 9.9 million cases have been registered, while over 286,000 people died, according to government data.