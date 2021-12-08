Soyuz spacecraft carrying TASS reporter cosmonaut, two Japanese tourists docks with ISS

BAIKONUR /Kazakhstan/, December 8. /TASS/. The Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft carrying cosmonaut and TASS special reporter Alexander Misurkin, Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and his associate Yozo Hirano docked with the Poisk module of the International Space Station.

The spacecraft, launched by the Soyuz-2.1a rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome at 10:38 (Moscow time) Wednesday, approached the ISS via the four-orbit trajectory. The docking proceeded in automatic mode. The ISS crew will now check the docking hatch is airtight and equalize the air pressure between the station and the spacecraft. After that, Misurkin, Maezawa and Hirano will be able to enter the station.

The spacecraft also delivered New Year gifts and homemade delicacies to the Russian members of the ISS crew. The cosmonauts received holiday greetings and personal gifts from their families. In total, the Soyuz delivered about 162 kg of cargo, including materials for medical and biological research, expendable equipment, personal supplies, food rations and 13 kilograms of fresh fruit.

The mission will last for 12 days. Misurkin, Maezawa and Hirano will return to Earth early on December 20.

On November 17, TASS and Roscosmos signed a memorandum on cooperation, which includes the establishment of a TASS news office aboard the ISS. Roscosmos cosmonaut, Hero of Russia Alexander Misurkin will become the first TASS reporter in space. He will report on the life and work of the station. His reports, photos and videos will be available on the TASS website.